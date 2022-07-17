Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the June 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Maiden Holdings North America Price Performance

NYSE MHNC traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $17.26. 4,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,332. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.29. Maiden Holdings North America has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $24.48.

Get Maiden Holdings North America alerts:

Maiden Holdings North America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.4844 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Holdings North America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden Holdings North America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.