Mango Markets Market Cap Tops $197.50 Million (MNGO)

Mango Markets (MNGO) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 17th. Over the last seven days, Mango Markets has traded flat against the dollar. Mango Markets has a total market capitalization of $197.50 million and approximately $664,536.00 worth of Mango Markets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mango Markets coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00040789 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001662 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00022430 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001950 BTC.
About Mango Markets
Mango Markets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mango Markets’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Mango Markets
