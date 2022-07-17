Mango Markets One Day Volume Tops $664,536.00 (MNGO)

Mango Markets (MNGO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Mango Markets coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mango Markets has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Mango Markets has a total market capitalization of $197.50 million and approximately $664,536.00 worth of Mango Markets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004729 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00048844 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001652 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00021507 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001794 BTC.
Mango Markets Coin Profile
Mango Markets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mango Markets’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Mango Markets
