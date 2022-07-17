Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals to $28.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.14.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 8.6 %

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 6.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average of $7.86. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $16.82.

Institutional Trading of Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MRNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $14.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 328.21% and a negative return on equity of 145.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRNS. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,638,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,349,000 after buying an additional 441,349 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 171,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 15,930 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

