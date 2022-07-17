Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) Short Interest Update

Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, a growth of 104.3% from the June 15th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Maritime Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Maritime Resources Stock Performance

MRTMF remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 14,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,145. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08. Maritime Resources has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.16.

Maritime Resources Company Profile

Maritime Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds interests in the Lac Pelletier project that consists of 16 mineral claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 443 hectares located in Rouyn Noranda, Quebec; Green Bay project, as well as Whisker Valley project situated in Newfoundland and Labrador; and Orion deposit located to the east of Hammerdown.

