Mastercard (NYSE:MA) PT Lowered to $400.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $419.55.

Mastercard Stock Up 2.3 %

Mastercard stock opened at $332.57 on Wednesday. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $303.65 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.87.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total transaction of $34,847,283.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,841,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,033,167,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MA. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

