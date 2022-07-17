McDonald Partners LLC Acquires 24,587 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

McDonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 91,063.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,587 shares during the quarter. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,000. TRH Financial LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 143,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,907,000 after buying an additional 15,091 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 11,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.5 %

Coca-Cola stock opened at $62.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.14. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $270.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $74.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $9,979,893.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,877,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,787,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $9,979,893.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,877,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 333,190 shares of company stock valued at $21,703,323 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.