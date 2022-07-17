McDonald Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,934,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,080,331,000 after acquiring an additional 155,646 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,870,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $526,904,000 after acquiring an additional 514,803 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,151,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,058,000 after acquiring an additional 206,078 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,117,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,258,000 after acquiring an additional 469,501 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,806,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,285,000 after buying an additional 31,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Packaging Co. of America news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,219,479.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $2,212,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,219,479.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,197,561.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 0.3 %

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $135.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.17. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $124.78 and a 1-year high of $168.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.80.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.19. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $163.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.86.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Articles

