McDonald Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 19,300 iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,000. McDonald Partners LLC owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI World ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $960,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA URTH opened at $107.79 on Friday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a one year low of $103.44 and a one year high of $136.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.88.

