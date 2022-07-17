McDonald Partners LLC Buys 11,904 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

McDonald Partners LLC grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 595,200.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,906 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 11,904 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 1.2% of McDonald Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $11,450,995.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe Trading Up 1.9 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $591.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $379.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $391.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $440.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $177.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.