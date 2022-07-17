McDonald Partners LLC Buys Shares of 39,133 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,133 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,064,379,000 after buying an additional 6,936,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,484 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,013,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,610 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,080,248,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Intel by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,029,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405,750 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel Stock Up 2.4 %

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $38.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.77. The firm has a market cap of $157.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.67. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $35.54 and a 12-month high of $56.93.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

