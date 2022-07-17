McDonald Partners LLC Has $2.73 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

McDonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 35,786.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,027 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Savior LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $47.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.31. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $66.02.

