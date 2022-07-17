McDonald Partners LLC Invests $2.12 Million in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 585.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Ambarella by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on AMBA shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Ambarella from $200.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Ambarella from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Ambarella from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.87.

Insider Activity at Ambarella

Ambarella Trading Up 5.0 %

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $55,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,310,335.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $55,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,335.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Christopher Day sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $46,654.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,351.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,297 shares of company stock valued at $688,055. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella stock opened at $68.24 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $60.56 and a one year high of $227.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.11 and a 200 day moving average of $102.50.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $90.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

