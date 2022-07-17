McDonald Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 36,031 iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,807,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 69,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after purchasing an additional 12,338 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 37.6% during the first quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

IUSG opened at $86.55 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.84 and a 12 month high of $117.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.64 and a 200 day moving average of $97.10.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.