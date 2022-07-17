McDonald Partners LLC Raises Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

McDonald Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 14,809.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,368 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 11,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 1,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,290. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $257.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $1.43 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.73.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also

