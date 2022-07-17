MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 88.6% from the June 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of MDxHealth in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Get MDxHealth alerts:

Institutional Trading of MDxHealth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDXH. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MDxHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MDxHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MDxHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $857,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in MDxHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $18,643,000. 18.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDxHealth Stock Performance

Shares of MDXH stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $7.10. 6,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,333. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.18. MDxHealth has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $13.17.

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $6.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 million. Research analysts predict that MDxHealth will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About MDxHealth

(Get Rating)

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, rest of European Union, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MDxHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDxHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.