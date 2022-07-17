MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDVL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 763,300 shares, a decline of 36.9% from the June 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MedAvail Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDVL traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.34. The stock had a trading volume of 32,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,034. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $44.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.35. MedAvail has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter. MedAvail had a negative net margin of 174.11% and a negative return on equity of 191.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MedAvail will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MedAvail

About MedAvail

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MedAvail stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MedAvail Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MDVL Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,529,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,572,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 22.88% of MedAvail as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

MedAvail Holdings, Inc, a technology-enabled retail pharmacy technology and services company, develops and commercializes self-service pharmacy, mobile application, kiosk, and drive-thru solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail Pharmacy Services and Pharmacy Technology.

