MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDVL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 763,300 shares, a decline of 36.9% from the June 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
MedAvail Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MDVL traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.34. The stock had a trading volume of 32,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,034. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $44.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.35. MedAvail has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36.
MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter. MedAvail had a negative net margin of 174.11% and a negative return on equity of 191.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MedAvail will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About MedAvail
MedAvail Holdings, Inc, a technology-enabled retail pharmacy technology and services company, develops and commercializes self-service pharmacy, mobile application, kiosk, and drive-thru solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail Pharmacy Services and Pharmacy Technology.
