Medicalchain (MTN) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $23,448.00

Medicalchain (MTN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Over the last week, Medicalchain has traded down 4% against the dollar. Medicalchain has a market cap of $589,537.89 and approximately $23,448.00 worth of Medicalchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Medicalchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Medicalchain Profile

Medicalchain’s launch date was January 31st, 2018. Medicalchain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,948,761 coins. The official website for Medicalchain is medicalchain.com/en. Medicalchain’s official Twitter account is @MyTrackNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Medicalchain is medicalchain.com/en/news. The Reddit community for Medicalchain is /r/MedicalChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Medicalchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Mytracknet is a global lost and found network that uses blockchain technology to incentivize paritipants for their contribution, while implementing a unified solution for every Bluetooth tracker in the market. MTN is a Waves-based asset used to reward those who help others recover lost items. Mytracknet is the winner of the Waves ico-hub competition.”

