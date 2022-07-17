MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.41

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2022

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEFGet Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.41 and traded as low as $11.87. MEG Energy shares last traded at $12.45, with a volume of 137,025 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MEGEF shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.72.

MEG Energy Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.90.

About MEG Energy

(Get Rating)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.