MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.41

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.41 and traded as low as $11.87. MEG Energy shares last traded at $12.45, with a volume of 137,025 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MEGEF shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.72.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.90.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

