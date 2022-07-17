MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA) Short Interest Update

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 54.0% from the June 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MELI Kaszek Pioneer

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the first quarter worth approximately $811,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the first quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the first quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its holdings in MELI Kaszek Pioneer by 91.2% in the first quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 516,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after buying an additional 246,609 shares during the period. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MELI Kaszek Pioneer alerts:

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Price Performance

Shares of MEKA stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.89. 44,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,875. MELI Kaszek Pioneer has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23.

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Company Profile

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MELI Kaszek Pioneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MELI Kaszek Pioneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.