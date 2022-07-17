Melone Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Melone Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Melone Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Melone Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VO. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $199.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.85. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.89 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

