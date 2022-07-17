Melone Private Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Melone Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,467 shares during the period. Melone Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PZA opened at $23.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.83. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $27.51.

