Melone Private Wealth LLC Purchases 5,110 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Melone Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the quarter. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Melone Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Melone Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 20,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 23.0% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter worth about $880,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $54.13 on Friday. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a one year low of $50.90 and a one year high of $63.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.07.

