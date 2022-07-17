Melone Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,561 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Melone Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 86.2% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Savior LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 183.6% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $47.36 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $66.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.82 and its 200 day moving average is $54.31.

