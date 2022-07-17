Meme (MEME) Price Hits $409.51 on Exchanges

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. During the last seven days, Meme has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Meme has a market cap of $11.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meme coin can now be bought for $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00209988 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000187 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000208 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00009999 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $115.13 or 0.00544521 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

About Meme

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meme Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

