Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s 9th Largest Position

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,778,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,590 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 5.3% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $227,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 81,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.8% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 101.4% in the first quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 1.2 %

MRK stock opened at $94.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on MRK shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

