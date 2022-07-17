Metaverse ETP Price Down 1.2% Over Last Week (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Over the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $2.86 million and $48,460.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for about $0.0355 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004726 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001128 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

ETP is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 82,458,542 coins and its circulating supply is 80,458,444 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

