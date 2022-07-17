Metronome (MET) Price Reaches $0.76 on Exchanges

Metronome (MET) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. In the last week, Metronome has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00003565 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $10.64 million and approximately $21,210.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 14,222,421 coins and its circulating supply is 14,077,847 coins. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metronome

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

