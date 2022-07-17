MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th.

MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years.

Get MFS Charter Income Trust alerts:

MFS Charter Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of MCR opened at $6.32 on Friday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $8.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 577,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after buying an additional 15,278 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in MFS Charter Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in MFS Charter Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 300,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 9,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 18.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 142,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 21,705 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.