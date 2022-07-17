MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th.
MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years.
MFS Charter Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of MCR opened at $6.32 on Friday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $8.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.12.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MFS Charter Income Trust (MCR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.