MFS High Income Municipal Trust (CXE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on July 29th

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of 0.016 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.25. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $5.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS High Income Municipal Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 527.0% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 366,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 307,683 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 294,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 191,258 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 268,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 128,755 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 299,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

