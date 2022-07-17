MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of 0.016 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Stock Performance

MFS High Income Municipal Trust stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $5.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.25.

Get MFS High Income Municipal Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS High Income Municipal Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 527.0% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 366,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 307,683 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 294,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 191,258 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 268,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 128,755 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 299,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.