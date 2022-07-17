MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:CMU)

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CMU opened at $3.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.79. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $4.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMU. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 715,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 17,006 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 381.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 18,650 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 459,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 24,080 shares during the period.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

