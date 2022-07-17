Mina (MINA) Price Hits $0.68 on Major Exchanges

Mina (MINA) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Mina has a total market capitalization of $400.00 million and approximately $16.33 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can now be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00003223 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Mina has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004773 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00041224 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00022266 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 592,418,270 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol.

