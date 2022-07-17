Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Short Interest Down 42.1% in June

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,560,000 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the June 15th total of 35,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:MNMD traded up 0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 0.69. 866,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,760,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 0.76 and a 200 day moving average of 0.98. Mind Medicine has a twelve month low of 0.58 and a twelve month high of 3.27.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.05 by 0.01. Equities research analysts predict that Mind Medicine will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 36,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of 0.70, for a total value of 25,733.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,918,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,743,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,487 shares of company stock valued at $87,353. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 166,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 16,240 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

