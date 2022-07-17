Mitchell Capital Management Co. Acquires 1,288 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,488 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,208,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,637 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1,825.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 84,087 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,711,000 after buying an additional 39,623 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth $297,000. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $286.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.54. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LULU has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $344.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $491.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kourtney Gibson purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.