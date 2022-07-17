Mitchell Capital Management Co. Acquires 5,903 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACWX. CKW Financial Group grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 12,194.8% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 49,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 48,901 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,232,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 18,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 168.6% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 144,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 90,614 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of ACWX stock opened at $43.87 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $42.76 and a one year high of $58.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.45 and its 200 day moving average is $49.28.
