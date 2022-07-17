Mitchell Capital Management Co. Buys 912 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $85.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $73.74 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.11.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 40.53%. The business had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.