Mitchell Capital Management Co. Invests $1.42 Million in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,253 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,887 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,566 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $92.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.61, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.70 and a 1-year high of $217.72.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.59) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $1,729,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 252,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,600,249.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,749.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $225.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Redburn Partners upgraded Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.30.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

