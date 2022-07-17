Mitchell Capital Management Co. Purchases 10,923 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 104.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,923 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 6,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA opened at $39.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.66. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.64 and a 1-year high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

