Mitchell Capital Management Co. Purchases 28 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Trading Up 5.2 %

MELI opened at $689.99 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,970.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $721.94 and a 200-day moving average of $961.26. The stock has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of 188.01 and a beta of 1.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.36). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MELI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price target for the company. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,529.00.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.