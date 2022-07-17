Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in June

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MITUY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mitsui Chemicals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mitsui Chemicals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Get Mitsui Chemicals alerts:

Mitsui Chemicals Stock Performance

Mitsui Chemicals stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. Mitsui Chemicals has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $18.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average of $12.21.

Mitsui Chemicals Company Profile

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc engages in the mobility, health care, food and packaging, basic materials, and other businesses. The company's Mobility segment develops elastomers, performance compounds, functional polymers, polypropylene compounds, and performance polymers; and offers services related to the development of automotive and industrial products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.