MobileCoin (MOB) Market Capitalization Tops $91.34 Million

MobileCoin (MOB) traded up 13.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 17th. One MobileCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.23 or 0.00005868 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MobileCoin has a total market capitalization of $91.34 million and $19.39 million worth of MobileCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MobileCoin has traded 14% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MobileCoin alerts:

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004345 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MobileCoin

MobileCoin is a Merkle coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. MobileCoin’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,218,324 coins. MobileCoin’s official website is mobilecoin.foundation. MobileCoin’s official Twitter account is @mobilecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MobileCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The MobileCoin Protocol is a set of rules that define a decentralized cryptocurrency. Anyone is free to review the open soure code that implements the protocol, to verify that it is correct or to propose improvements. The MobileCoin Foundation will oversee development of the MobileCoin software in GitHub. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MobileCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MobileCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MobileCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MobileCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MobileCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.