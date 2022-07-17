MOBOX Trading Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (MBOX)

MOBOX (MBOX) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. One MOBOX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00002841 BTC on exchanges. MOBOX has a market cap of $48.32 million and $25.44 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MOBOX has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00034736 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001641 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00021778 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001959 BTC.
MOBOX Profile
MOBOX’s total supply is 389,181,745 coins and its circulating supply is 79,853,076 coins. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @MOBOX_Official.
Buying and Selling MOBOX
Receive News & Updates for MOBOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MOBOX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.