Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Moelis & Company worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 21,947 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 603,031 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,695,000 after acquiring an additional 304,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Moelis & Company news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $329,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research lowered Moelis & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Moelis & Company stock opened at $40.83 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $37.16 and a 1 year high of $77.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.40.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 89.78%. The company had revenue of $302.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

