Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Purchased by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 836,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,679 shares during the period. Moelis & Company accounts for 1.5% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 1.25% of Moelis & Company worth $39,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth $1,213,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 21,947 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 603,031 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,695,000 after acquiring an additional 304,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MC. Wolfe Research cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In other Moelis & Company news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $329,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 7.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MC opened at $40.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.40. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $37.16 and a twelve month high of $77.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.24.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 89.78%. The firm had revenue of $302.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

