Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Lowered to “Underweight” at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has $129.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $152.00.

MHK has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Mohawk Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mohawk Industries from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $164.62.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

Shares of MHK stock opened at $124.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $114.96 and a 12 month high of $211.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.89. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 35.0% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.