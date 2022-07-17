Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Boosts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 534.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 317 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 8,333 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 6,087 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM opened at $144.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.