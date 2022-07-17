Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC cut its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of RWR opened at $95.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.92. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $90.87 and a 1-year high of $123.10.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

