Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $138.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.08. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $133.55 and a twelve month high of $178.19.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

