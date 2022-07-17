Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $110,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $89.06 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $85.75 and a twelve month high of $111.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.29.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.